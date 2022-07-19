The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Innocent Kaia back with Albury this season when Zimbabwe commitments allow

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 19 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIGGA HAPPY: Gun batter Innocent Kaia will be in the Albury side again this season when his international commitments with Zimbabwe allow. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Innocent Kaia is set to light up Cricket Albury-Wodonga again this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.