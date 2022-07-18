The Border Mail
Chiltern coach Luke Brookes will step down at the end of the season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:39am, first published 4:00am
Luke Brookes has coached for the past five seasons.

Chiltern coach Luke Brookes will step down at the end of the season.

