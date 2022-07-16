Premiership contender Chiltern rammed the final nail into Yackandandah's finals coffin after a comprehensive 30-point victory at Yackandandah on Saturday.
With their season on the line, the Roos were lively in the first-half against their more fancied opponent but couldn't sustain the effort, eventually losing 14.15 (99) to 11.3 (69).
Advertisement
The loss saw Darren Holmes' charges slip outside the top-five and trail by Dederang-Mt Beauty by four points and significant percentage.
The Bombers now look to have a stranglehold on fifth-spot unless they choke over the remaining five rounds.
In contrast, the Swans remain in the hunt for the minor premiership.
Their heavyweight clash against Kiewa-Sandy Creek in a fortnight is likely to decide who gets the luxury of the rest in the opening week of the final series.
Swans coach Luke Brookes was relieved to emerge with the four points against a desperate opponent who claimed their scalp at the same venue last season.
"We set ourselves for a big game today because we knew how much the opposition had at stake," Brookes said.
"We were yet to beat a top-five side away from home this season either so we had a bit to prove as well in that regard.
"They are a proud club and to their credit were really able to match us in that first-half.
"I thought our pressure wasn't good enough in that first-half which I touched-on at the main break.
"I thought in the second quarter we started to get on top and if we could increase the pressure in that third quarter that they would crack.
"We kicked the first three goals in five minutes and applied a bit of scoreboard pressure and gave ourselves a bit of breathing space.
"We finished strongly, so it was a good win in the end."
Prized recruit Scott Meyer produced another stellar performance in the ruck to enhance his Barton medal prospect.
The veteran big man dominated the hit-outs and rucked for the entire match after the late withdrawal of Kyle Magee.
Advertisement
Midfielder Ben Mason and Jayden Vandermeer created plenty of opportunities for the Swans forwards highlighted by the visitors having 29 scoring shots to 14.
"I regard big Scotty (Meyer) as the most dominant ruckman in the competition," Brookes said.
"I will be shocked if he doesn't go close to winning the Barton medal.
"The boys underneath him will tell you the same.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
"The opposition did their homework and tagged a few of our boys but through sheer hard work and determination we were able to win the midfield battle.
"I was just pleased how the side stuck to the task.
"We got beat here last year and it was nice to be challenged again and get a good hitout under the belt with Kiewa-Sandy Creek waiting for us in a fortnight."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.