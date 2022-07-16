All the O&M and district league scores from Saturday

ROUND 13
FOOTBALL
Lavington 13.8 (86) def Wodonga 4.9 (33)
Wod. Raiders 12.9 (81) lost to Corowa-Ruth 12.10 (82)
Wangaratta 21.19 (145) def North Albury 4.4 (28)
Albury 14.11 (95) def Myrtleford 8.10 (58)
Yarrawonga 14.11 (95) def Wang. Rovers 7.7 (49)
NETBALL
Lavington 60 def Wodonga 31
Wod. Raiders 40 lost to Corowa-Ruth 60
Wangaratta 57 def North Albury 38
Albury 65 def Myrtleford 40
Yarrawonga 69 def Wang. Rovers 25
ROUND 13
Osborne 28.13 (181) def Lockhart 0.4 (4)
Howlong 14.6 (90) def RWW Giants 12.10 (82)
Henty 14.19 (103) def Bill. Crows 2.7 (19)
Jindera 9.9 (63) lost to Holbrook 14.13 (97)
Culcairn 9.8 (62) drew with CDHBU 9.8 (62)
Brock-Burrum 20.21 (141) def Magpies 7.5 (47)
ROUND 13
Barnawartha 15.11 (101) def Thurgoona 9.12 (66)
Mitta Utd v Beechworth
Tallangatta 5.6 (36) lost to Kiewa-SC 13.11 (89)
Wahgunyah 4.3 (27) lost to Dederang-MB 29.22 (196)
Wod. Saints 3.3 (21) lost to Rutherglen 18.14 (122)
Yackandandah 11.3 (69) lost to Chiltern 14.15 (99)
ROUND 11
Corryong 14.4 (88) lost to Bullioh 26.12 (168)
Cudgewa 6.3 (39) lost to Tumbarumba 16.15 (111)
ROUND 16
Bright v Milawa
Whorouly 6.7 (43) lost to Greta 13.12 (90)
Moyhu 3.7 (25) lost to Ben. All Blacks 27.21 (183)
Nth. Wang 11.11 (77) def King Valley 4.3 (27)
Goorambat 15.17 (107) def Tarrawingee 8.10 (58)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 14
Congupna 14.10 (94) def Deni. Rams 7.5 (47)
Echuca Utd 4.10 (34) lost to Tongala 15.7 (97)
Barooga 16.16 (112) def Finley 12.6 (78)
Nathalia 9.5 (59) lost to Mulwala 13.18 (96)
Rumbalara 6.10 (46) lost to Numurkah 23.12 (150)
Moama 8.8 (56) def Cobram 6.13 (49)
