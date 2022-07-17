The Border Mail
Beechworth recruit Jai Middleton kicks six goals against Mitta United

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
Brayden Carey was impressed by Jai Middleton's performance.

Wangaratta recruit Jai Middleton booted six goals against Mitta United in his first match for new club Beechworth on Saturday.

