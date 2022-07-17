Wangaratta recruit Jai Middleton booted six goals against Mitta United in his first match for new club Beechworth on Saturday.
In a huge boost to the Bushrangers' flag aspirations, Middleton provided a strong marking target deep in attack for the visitors.
Advertisement
The 200cm plus giant helped his side secure a 15.9 (99) to 12.7 (79) win against the Mountain Men.
Crucially, the Bushrangers also remain in the hunt for a top-three finish alongside Barnawartha who are in fourth spot on percentage.
ALSO IN SPORT
Co-coach Brayden Carey said Middleton could provide the missing piece in the Bushrangers' premiership puzzle.
"The big fella got on the end of a few and played really well," Carey said.
"He is obviously a nightmare to match-up with his height.
"The best part is he doesn't need the ball delivered lace out and if you kick it to his advantage, there's a fair chance he will mark it and kick a goal."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.