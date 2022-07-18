Prized Holbrook recruit Michael Rampal faces a race against time to be fit and firing ahead of the finals series.
Rampal failed to play on the weekend against Jindera with complications from his wrist injury suffered earlier in the season.
He only made his return from the injury last round against Osborne where he was among the best.
Despite having the general bye after the Osborne encounter, Rampal still missed against the Bulldogs.
The Brookers are set to take a cautious approach with the Barton medallist.
However, a slight concern for the Brookers' is Rampal is yet to qualify for finals.
All players must have played four club matches to be eligible for the finals series.
Rampal has only played two matches with five rounds remaining before finals.
He is expected to play this weekend when the Brookers host Howlong.
The pair sit second and third on the ladder respectively.
