Wangaratta kept the pressure on Cobram for the league title with a 2-0 win in the Albury Wodonga Football Association on Sunday.
Cobram went into the game with a lead in the league race, but the Red Devils showed their class, with Adam Burchell scoring the first goal before the home side completed the win with another.
"They made the most of their chances really," Cobram coach Vince Iannucci suggested.
"We didn't really create much in the way of chances, they were certainly the better team on the day."
The competition leaders were missing up to five players and Iannucci is hoping to have as many back as possible with the Cup finals still five rounds away.
Burchell, who's been one of the league's best players of the modern era with his wizardry, always proved dangerous, while the midfield created enormous problems for the visitors.
The Cobram mentor was impressed by a handful of his players.
"Jack Smith played centre-back and played really well, while Martin Louchet played just about everywhere," Iannucci explained of the French utility.
"He played wing, played in the middle, he started off at right-back."
The league is set for a cracking finish over the final five rounds.
Elsewhere, St Patrick's stunned Wodonga Diamonds 4-1.
The pair fill the bottom two spots, but second-last Diamonds was expected to grab the win.
However, the Patties produced their finest performance of the year, creating a number of opportunities and seizing most of them.
Albury United also kept the pressure on Wangaratta with a 3-2 win over Melrose FC.
United was desperate to bounce back after a shock 2-0 loss to Twin City Wanderers last week.
Twin City scored the goals in the final 20 minutes and the Greens were determined that Melrose wouldn't be in a position to hurt their league hopes.
And Twin City showed its display wasn't a one-off as it hammered Myrtleford 4-0.
Wanderers' coach Shaun Wilhelm said after last week's win, the players were being rewarded for their hard work and the highly-fancied visitors had no answers for the powerful home outfit.
Albury City toppped Boomers 5-3 in a strong battle between two teams hoping to push their way into the top four for the Cup playoffs.
The highlight of round 18 will be United's home game against Wangaratta.
Elsewhere, Twin City will host Diamonds under lights on Saturday.
The rest of the round follows on Sunday with Albury Hotspurs home to St Pat's, City hosts Melrose, while in another bumper game, Myrtleford is home to Cobram, chasing a bounce back.
