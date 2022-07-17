Man says he simply stumbled upon stolen motorbike after break-in

The Border Mail
Man says he stumbled upon stolen motorbike after Wodonga break-in

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 17 2022 - 6:12am, first published 2:00am
A man who was caught pushing a stolen motorbike along a Wodonga street following a break-in has been released after spending a month in jail.

