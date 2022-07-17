Man says he simply stumbled upon stolen motorbike after break-in

A man who was caught pushing a stolen motorbike along a Wodonga street following a break-in has been released after spending a month in jail.
A High Street business was targeted sometime in early May while the victim was in hospital.
Ashley Haebich was seen pushing the bike along Hovell Street by police on May 9 about 5.30am, but the theft hadn't been reported.
The victim noticed the theft eight days later and reported the matter to police, with video footage identifying Haebich with the motorbike.
Other items including a chainsaw, tent and pressure washer were stolen, but Haebich wasn't charged over the break-in.
His lawyer to Wodonga court said the 50-year-old had simply come across the motorbike and other items.
Haebich was released after serving 32 days.
