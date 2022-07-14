The Border Mail
Health ministers from NSW and Victoria turn sod on upgraded Albury hospital emergency department

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
Moment of levity: Health ministers Bronnie Taylor (centre) and Mary-Anne Thomas (next right) share a laugh as a ceremonial sod was turned for the upgraded emergency department at Albury hospital. Watching on were (from left) Albury Wodonga Health's chief executive Bill Appleby and chairman Matt Burke and Albury MP Justin Clancy. Picture: MARK JESSER,

A CEREMONIAL sod has been turned to start work on a $36 million expansion of the emergency department at Albury hospital.

