Sandy Creek man denies assault CFA volunteer responding to fire

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:20am
CONTEST: David Shields denies he assaulted a volunteer firefighter.

A man accused of assaulting a CFA volunteer after lighting a fire at his property is contesting three charges.

