A man accused of assaulting a CFA volunteer after lighting a fire at his property is contesting three charges.
David Shields appeared before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday following the incident on January 30.
Advertisement
Emergency workers were called to the property about 9pm to put out the reported illegal burn.
It's alleged Shields assaulted a Sandy Creek brigade member, aged 47, at the scene.
The man reportedly suffered minor injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Shields faces charges related to lighting a fire, assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest.
"I'm just pleading not guilty to all of them," he told magistrate Lance Martin on Tuesday.
The court heard Shields had a legal representative listed, but he said he was representing himself.
Discussions will likely be held between Shields and police to see if the matter can be resolved.
The case will return to court on August 16 for further mention.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.