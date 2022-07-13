The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rutherglen camp ground stabbing case before Wodonga Magistrates Court

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man says he was stabbed while in bed at North East camping ground

A stabbing victim has told a court he saw his alleged attacker inside his caravan before waking up bloodied, possibly hours later, on the floor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.