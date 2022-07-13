Man says he was stabbed while in bed at North East camping ground

A stabbing victim has told a court he saw his alleged attacker inside his caravan before waking up bloodied, possibly hours later, on the floor.
The alleged victim on Wednesday told the Wodonga Magistrates Court he had been stabbed in his bed, and passed out on the floor of his van.
A two-day committal began in the court following the incident near Rutherglen on the night of February 9.
Matthews and the injured man lived in close proximity in caravans at the Police Paddocks camping site.
The injured man said he had returned to his van before the incident, having had four bottles of cider at Everton and Rutherglen earlier in the day.
The man said he'd had two glasses of wine in his van and two Valiums before falling asleep.
He said he hadn't heard his door being ripped open.
"I opened my eyes up and I seen Andy in my van and I don't remember anything until I woke up on the floor," he said in a statement read to the court.
The man said he woke up hours later and his phone was covered in blood.
The 50-year-old said he had called an ambulance and returned to his bloodied bed, where he curled up and waited for paramedics.
The man told the court a knife had been found in his annex.
The man viewed crime scene photographs showing the camping area, where he had lived for four or five months, damage to his van and the knife.
He spent four or five days in hospital.
Matthews' lawyer Robert Thyssen read texts sent by the alleged victim to his client about 11pm on the night of the stabbing, where he called Matthews a "dog ----".
Mr Thyssen suggested there had been an altercation between the pair in which the alleged victim grabbed a knife and was somehow cut.
The alleged victim laughed at the suggestion, and said "I was stabbed while I was in bed".
Mr Thyssen questioned the man's memory and version of what had happened.
He read the man's statement, where he said he had seen Andy and didn't remember anything after that.
Another resident at the camp site said the injured man had caused issues since he arrived.
"Since (he's) been here he's caused nothing but trouble," Trevor James McLean said in his statement.
Mr McLean said the man would get his pension on a Wednesday and be "fairly well under the weather" by the end of the day.
"Obnoxious is the word," he told the court.
Mr McLean reported yelling and screaming about 10.30pm on the night of the incident.
The committal will continue on Thursday.
