ENTERTAINER Michael Clift first heard the Bee Gees on the car radio travelling back from a friend's farm at Jugiong.
Aged seven or eight at the time, Queanbeyan-born Clift said he discovered the sounds of the popular Australian trio on the AM band radio.
Advertisement
He was also listening to The Beatles and Pink Floyd back then.
"It made me stop what I doing when I first heard Robin Gibb on the radio," he said.
"The next time I was struck by the Bees Gees was listening to Night Fever from Saturday Night Fever on cassette tape on my cousin's ghetto blaster.
"But it was complicated stuff and not really the music I was making when I grew up."
Learning guitar from age 8, Clift had already formed his first band by the time he was a teenager.
Later he toured Australia with Red Tape, which made original music and played covers.
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
By 1996 that band morphed into The Australian Bee Gees Show, which played 8000 performances in more than 60 nations.
In 2012 it got a residency on the famous Las Vegas Strip, where it has performed more than 3000 shows at The Excalibur Hotel and Casino.
"There is never a dull moment in Las Vegas; we're playing to a live crowd and most of them are on vacation!" he said.
"There is a different dynamic with every show.
"There's always a table of Australians at every show too."
Now the Australian Bee Gees Show will return to Australia for their 25th Anniversary Tour this winter including The Cube Wodonga.
The group was recently voted Best Tribute Show in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review Journal and has made the top 10 in the overall best show category.
The show was also the first Australian band to perform 1000 shows headlining on the Las Vegas Strip.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.