The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Australian Bee Gees Show parties with 25th anniversary tour at The Cube Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIBUTE ACT: The Australian Bee Gees Show returns to Australia for its 25th Anniversary Tour this winter including The Cube Wodonga.

ENTERTAINER Michael Clift first heard the Bee Gees on the car radio travelling back from a friend's farm at Jugiong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.