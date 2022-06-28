A NEW film celebrating the life of country music legend Lee Kernaghan is coming to cinemas next month.
Lee Kernaghan: Boy From The Bush will be released in Australian cinemas on July 28.
Part-concert film and part-road movie, Boy From The Bush celebrates the life and music of the Border-raised musician.
It combines the stunning landscapes, remarkable people and amazing stories that have inspired him over many years, with some of his greatest hits and a brand-new song performed live with his band at a specially filmed concert.
Winner of 37 coveted Golden Guitar Awards - a record he now shares with the legendary Slim Dusty - Kernaghan has shaped a generation and made a huge impact on the country music scene both in Australia and around the world.
