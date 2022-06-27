The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Myrtleford homeowner Kellie Sheppard raises AirBNB concerns as town is short of long-term housing

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERNED: Myrtleford's Kellie Sheppard wants to see more support for homeowners to offer properties as long-term accommodation as investors turn to AirBNB and the holiday house market in Alpine Shire. Picture: MARK JESSER

A Myrtleford resident who was evicted four times in 10 months to accommodate holidaymakers has highlighted a huge shortage in long-term living options across the Alpine town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.