Border cardiac patients will benefit from a $44,800 donation to purchase lifesaving surgical equipment for replacement pacemaker procedures.
The contribution by Albury's Commercial Club to the Albury Wodonga Health Foundation will be used to purchase a PEAK Plasma Blade.
The equipment reduces damage to surrounding tissue structures during surgery, making it safer for patients.
Cath Lab nurse unit manager Kate Sutton said the PEAK Plasma Blade was "standard equipment in metropolitan hospitals".
"This will allow the community of Albury-Wodonga and surrounds to benefit from permanent access to the same equipment as metro areas", she said.
"We currently hire the equipment at significant cost. This donation has a double benefit as it allows us to fund other patient and staff safety initiatives."
The contribution will directly benefit 120 patients every year.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
