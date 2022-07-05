The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues releases early bird tickets available for quality line-up

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:15am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON DECK: Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows will perform their classic hits and new songs at the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues.

HOMEGROWN artists Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows, Thando, Jess Hitchcock, Scott Tinkler, Horns of Leroy and Wanderlust are among jazz and blues royalty coming to Wangaratta this spring.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.