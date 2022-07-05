HOMEGROWN artists Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows, Thando, Jess Hitchcock, Scott Tinkler, Horns of Leroy and Wanderlust are among jazz and blues royalty coming to Wangaratta this spring.
Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues will offer Australia's best talent, inspired international collaborations and the annual National Jazz Awards from October 28 to 30.
Festival chairman Dave Fuller said this year's program celebrated homegrown artists.
"This year we excitedly present an Australian-centric program featuring local artists, expatriates returning from abroad and international artists collaborating with locals," he said.
In a world premiere, First Nations musician and songwriter Jess Hitchcock (Kate Miller-Heidke, Paul Kelly, Short Black Opera) will revisit her jazz roots in new arrangements of lesser known standards and originals.
Wanderlust will celebrate its 30th anniversary at the festival while Scott Tinkler will bring together a collection of Australia's finest improvisers in the Antripodean Collective.
Last year's National Jazz Awards winner pianist Matthew Thomson will perform with Alex Hirlian (drums) and Jaques Emery (bass).
Festival co-artistic directors Eugene Ball and Scott Solimo agreed Australian musicians were among the best in the world.
"We simply have a unique and bold way of making jazz and blues in this country, and it's time to put our creators front and centre, loud and proud," Ball said.
The Black Sorrows will perform their classic hits alongside songs from their latest blues album at Merriwa Park Blues Stage. They will be joined by Fiona Boyes and The Fortune Tellers.
Melbourne outfit Checkerboard Lounge will deliver its dynamic take on classic blues, soul and originals.
Other Blues program highlights include Rob Susz (The Dynamic Hypnotics), The Continental Blues Party and Yackandandah-based This Way North, featuring the broad sounds of Leisha Jungalwalla and Cat Leahy.
The festival culminates in a free event at Merriwa Park with New Orleans brass band Horns of Leroy and recent runner-up on The Voice, Thando.
Early bird tickets are on sale now until August 18.
