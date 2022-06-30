GROWING up in the Upper Murray, Gretta Ziller found a natural affinity for music.
Learning violin from age two-and-a-half and later voice training, Ziller knew from a young age that music was her sweet spot.
"I grew up at Thologolong in a farming community with a farmer dad and a farmer mum and a farmer sister who married a farmer husband and they have farmer babies," she said.
"I'm very much the odd duck out but Mum offered me the opportunity to learn instruments from a young age and my interest in music is something that's never waned.
"I learnt the violin under Cheryl Lewis at the Murray Conservatorium and did all of the eisteddfods and usual things musical kids do in Albury-Wodonga."
The now Melbourne-based songstress will return to the Border next week to launch her new album tour.
With a style spanning jazz, blues, rock, pop and classical, Ziller will perform at Church Street Hotel in Wodonga on Thursday ahead of a 13-date tour along the east coast of Australia.
Having spent the past two years in lockdown, Ziller was thrilled to tour Judas Tree, which was penned pre-COVID-19 global pandemic.
"As a songwriter I'm inspired from here, there and everywhere; Judas Tree was a couple of lockdowns ahead of myself," Ziller said.
"I was writing about relationships, friendships and experiences I kind of ended up having (over the lockdowns).
"The inspiration for Judas Tree itself came from a pub in Warracknabeal; I was out the back in a courtyard and there was a tree covered in purple flowers.
"It was a Judas Tree and it tickled my creative juices."
Having spent the past two years busy with an Australian Independent Radio Mentorship and the Global Music Match Program, Ziller is touring solo and as a support act this year.
She had been supporting Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley on their Together Alone tour in various venues including Albury.
"It was a bucket-list dream come true for me," she said.
"I've sat in those seats at the Albury Entertainment Centre dreaming of an opportunity like that!"
Ziller's 2017 debut album Queen of Boomtown gained critical acclaim, which included Golden Guitar nominations.
Her sophomore album Judas Tree scored a second nomination for the Australian Music Prize, and a third finalist place in the APRA Professional Development award.
Ziller will release another single later this year ahead of a third album next year.
