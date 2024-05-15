Gig Guide: Live shows, intimate gigs and all of the stage shows

Wendy Matthews and Grace Knight: We're Going to Graceland: The Songs of Paul Simon, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Rattler, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Lucey, Sodens Hotel, 8.45pm
Bobby Valentine with the Beat Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
The Sound of Music, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1pm and 7.30pm
Taktile Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Glenn Starr Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Iron Steel, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
2 Easy Duo, The Commercial Club Albury, 5.30pm
The World of Musicals, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
A Taste of Ireland, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
High School Musical, Xavier High School, 7.30pm
24
High School Musical, Xavier High School, 7.30pm
Two Man Banned, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Alexi Cola Trio, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Round Up: A Country Club Night, Beer Deluxe Albury, 9pm
James Reyne Crawl File Tour, Club Corowa, 7pm to 11.30pm
The Genius of Shostakovich, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
James Reyne Crawl File Tour, SS&A Albury, 7.30pm
High School Musical, Xavier High School, 7.30pm
Arts Rutherglen Rocks Rutherglen, Rutherglen Memorial Hall, 7pm
Dark Side of the Moon, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Take It Easy featuring MYWILL, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Tuxedos, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
SMAC, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Tusk: The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
The Hoffmans, The Commercial Club Albury, 5.30pm
Morning Melodies: Glenn Starr's Hit Parade, SS&A Albury, 10am
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
The Tap Pack, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Border Rock, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Jake Casey, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Mark Vincent: The Best So Far, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
Viral Vintage, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Take It Easy featuring Example (UK), Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Ultimate 90s Night, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Open Mic Night, Sodens Hotel, 7pm
Joe Cocker Experience, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
6
Cube Bar: Piano Bar Series, The Cube Wodonga, 5pm
8
Isaac Butterfield Live, SS&A Albury, 8pm
80s Zone, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
9
Regurgitator, SS&A Albury, 7pm
11
Move: Workshops for dancers, The Cube Wodonga, 10am to 4pm
12
Move: Workshops for dancers, The Cube Wodonga, 10am to 4pm
Move: Workshops for dancers, The Cube Wodonga, 10am to 4pm
Move: Workshops for dancers, The Cube Wodonga, 10am to 4pm
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Orchestra Odyssey: Cinematic and Gaming Music Magic for the Whole Family, The Cube Wodonga, 3pm
Empress + Aces, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Disney's Newsies Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Ivan Aristeguieta - Too Easy, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Disney's Newsies Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
Wildflowers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Lies N' Destruction: Guns N' Roses Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Australian Rock Collective presents Led Zeppelin, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Grand Kyiv Ballet, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Magic Men Take Over Albury, SS&A Albury, 8.30pm
The Australian Robbie Williams Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
29
Wil Andersen presents Wilegitimate, Albury Entertainment Centre, 6.30pm
FooVana: Nirvana and The Foo Fighters Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
For listings email jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
