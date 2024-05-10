The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Gig Guide: Live shows, intimate gigs and all of the stage shows

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 10 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Barry, 16, (Katherine Blake) and Matilda Player, 16, (Ellie Blake) switch things up in Freaky Friday at The Scots School Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
Clare Barry, 16, (Katherine Blake) and Matilda Player, 16, (Ellie Blake) switch things up in Freaky Friday at The Scots School Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

MAY

10

The Sound of Music, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.