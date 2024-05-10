Gig Guide: Live shows, intimate gigs and all of the stage shows

The Sound of Music, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Freaky Friday, The Scots School Albury, 7pm
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
AM/PM Emo Night, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
YoPlay Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
The Sound of Music, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1pm and 7.30pm
Freaky Friday, The Scots School Albury, 2pm and 7pm
Night Owls, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Bin Chickens, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Take It Easy: TechYes, Beer Deluxe Albury, 9pm
John Gratton, The Commercial Club Albury, 12pm
True Country, The Commercial Club Albury, 5.30pm
Wendy Matthews and Grace Knight: We're Going to Graceland: The Songs of Paul Simon, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Rattler, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Bobby Valentine with the Beat Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
18
Taktile Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Glenn Starr Band, SS&A Albury, 9pm
19
2 Easy Duo, The Commercial Club Albury, 5.30pm
The World of Musicals, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
A Taste of Ireland, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
High School Musical, Xavier High School, 7.30pm
24
High School Musical, Xavier High School, 7.30pm
Two Man Banned, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Alexi Cola Trio, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Round Up: A Country Club Night, Beer Deluxe Albury, 9pm
James Reyne Crawl File Tour, Club Corowa, 7pm to 11.30pm
The Genius of Shostakovich, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
James Reyne Crawl File Tour, SS&A Albury, 7.30pm
High School Musical, Xavier High School, 7.30pm
Dark Side of the Moon, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Take It Easy featuring MYWILL, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Tuxedos, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
SMAC, SS&A Albury, 9pm
The Hoffmans, The Commercial Club Albury, 5.30pm
Morning Melodies: Glenn Starr's Hit Parade, SS&A Albury, 10am
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
The Tap Pack, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Border Rock, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Jake Casey, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.