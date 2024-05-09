Mum and daughter act like no other as 'freaky' story treads school stage

An iconic film-turned-musical will hit the stage on Friday.
The Scots School Albury's students are putting their own spin on the production Freaky Friday.
The school's annual senior production began with a free matinee performance for students and senior citizens and continues with public shows on Friday and Saturday evenings, May 10 and 11.
Scots theatre director Stacey Hartwich said she was proud of the students and how well "they have all worked together".
"It's been a collaborative effort on everyone's part," she said.
"We wanted to make sure that we can make our beautiful kids shine."
Ms Hartwich said the show was about relationships and a good reminder of who was important in our lives.
More than 50 students are involved in the production, as well as in the orchestra, backstage crew and floor ushers.
The story follows the journey of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies.
They have just 24 hours before the mum's big wedding to make things right with their fragile relationship.
The classic story is based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and most recently a Disney film in 2004.
Ms Hartwich said the show was lots of fun for the whole family.
Year 11 student and lead vocalist Matilda Player, 16, said playing both Katherine and Ellie Blake was a challenging experience but one like no other.
"I love the thought of getting to play two characters," she said.
"We've both put our own touches on the characters over the past 14 weeks."
She said although she had been a little nervous to get on the stage, "it's a really cool show to watch."
Fellow lead year 11 student Clare Barry, 16, said she had loved every second of the show, especially because she got to perform with her best friend and fellow students.
Tickets can be bought from scotsalbury.nsw.edu.au.
