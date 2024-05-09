The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Mum and daughter act like no other as 'freaky' story treads school stage

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
May 9 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Barry, 16, (Katherine Blake) and Matilda Player, 16, (Ellie Blake) look forward to performing on stage for their friends and family. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Clare Barry, 16, (Katherine Blake) and Matilda Player, 16, (Ellie Blake) look forward to performing on stage for their friends and family. Picture by Mark Jesser.

An iconic film-turned-musical will hit the stage on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.