The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

This is not what opponents will want to hear as an O and M star improves

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 20 2024 - 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Clarke had 26 touches, his most from five games this season, against the Roos.
Jackson Clarke had 26 touches, his most from five games this season, against the Roos.

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid says powerhouse Jackson Clarke is coming off his best game of the season and will only improve in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.