'Ramma's' return to seniors put on ice despite BOG performance in reserves

Barton medallist Michael Rampal will be unavailable for Thurgoona for its season-defining clash against Tallangatta on Saturday.
Rampal was best on ground in the reserves against Beechworth last weekend in his first match since playing for Holbrook in last year's preliminary final.
After seven rounds, Beechworth, Chiltern, Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek look to have a stranglehold on a finals berth.
Thurgoona, Tallangatta and Barnawartha look set to spend the remainder of the season vying for the remaining spot inside the top-five.
The fifth-placed Bulldogs and sixth-placed Hoppers have both started the season with a 4-3 record.
With the stakes high, Bulldogs coach Daniel McAlister may have been tempted to rush Rampal into the side on the weekend to add some extra grunt at the stoppages against the Hoppers.
However, McAlister revealed Rampal was unavailable for the next fortnight, ruling him out until at least after the bye for the long weekend in June.
"Ramma impressed in the reserves considering it was his first match since the preliminary final for Holbrook last year," McAlister said.
"So he has ticked all the boxes now and will be considered for senior selection going forward.
"Which is exciting but Ramma is unavailable for the next couple of weeks due to family commitments."
Thurgoona threatened to cause an upset against Beechworth last round when they trailed by three points at the final break.
But the ladder leaders were able to find another gear when challenged with five goals to two in the final term.
"To be competitive against an absolute quality side... it was a positive sign," McAlister said.
"Make no mistake, they are thereabouts as a genuine flag contender.
"You don't fluke being on top of the ladder after seven rounds.
"It's an exciting competition with probably four standout sides but in saying that there is some chinks in their armour which can be exposed.
"So that gives us all hope and we just need to fight for that spot in the top-five and there is still a lot of water to go under the bridge in regards to the season and how it all unfolds."
McAlister didn't attempt to play down the ramifications for the loser between Thurgoona and Tallangatta on Saturday.
"This is make or break stuff for us," he said.
"Yes we were competitive against Yackandandah and we were in the game for three quarters against Beechworth.
"But that counts for nothing at the end of the day.
"If we don't win enough matches to make finals... then you can talk all you want about honourable losses... but they mean nothing if you don't get the four points.
"So we identified this clash with Tallangatta at the start of the season as basically a must-win encounter."
Hoppers spearhead James Breen poses the biggest threat to the Bulldogs winning with the in-form forward having already booted 44 goals from seven matches.
"The mere mention of the name Breenie still haunts me and he gave me my fair share of headaches when I was coach of Osborne and he was playing for Holbrook," McAlister said.
"So I am very aware of how much damage he can cause.
"Then they have got Kaine Parsons, big Scott Spencer in the ruck and then the O'Connell brothers in Joel and Dan.
"So they have got their fair share of topliners and have an astute coach in Gareth Lawson who has a great coaching resume.
"I'm expecting a war on Saturday because they are in the same position as us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.