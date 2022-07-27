A heartfelt parody will hit a US-style stage in The Scots School Albury's production of The Drowsy Chaperone.
Set in the 1920s, the production will have students performing from tonight through until Saturday in the Alistair Todd Chapel Hall.
Each show will get under way at 7.30pm. There will also be a matinee performance on Saturday at 1pm.
The production focuses on a character described as a socially awkward, middle-aged man living alone with his record collection.
Notes on the production say how the show comes to life when the man in the chair plays his favourite musical The Drowsy Chaperone, on a record in his apartment. He commentates on the show, providing "a satirist point of view on shifting cultural values of the past century, which he tells the audience".
Scots School theatre director Stewart Lucy said the play was an extremely "quirky" show.
"If you want to come and see the play, you've got a limited amount of time to do so," Mr Lucy said.
He said the cast had been practising weekly since March and everyone was excited for the opening.
"When I first saw the play in Melbourne I couldn't stop laughing, I thought it was the funniest thing I had ever seen and I knew it was a niche show," he said.
"I wanted to do something different instead of matching what was done last year, with Matilda, which had wonderful reviews.
"Hopefully it's landed. It's really funny and there's a lot of nice surprises throughout and different types of acting that students have improved their skills on."
Year 11 student and lead vocalist Amelie Pimlott said the play was one not to be missed. She plays Janet Van de Graaff and her character is conflicted about giving up her life on the stage to marry.
"I love that I can perform in such a high standard," she said.
"It's a lot of fun, and one of a kind. if you like glitter and sparkles and glamour, there's lots of sneaky humour and it's something you will enjoy.
"I fell in love with theatre and knew it was something I wanted to do with my life, and I want to carry it through after I finish school too with singing, dancing and acting.
"I've been taking singing lessons since year 7."
Fellow student Seth Hokanson, 17, is in one of the lead roles as the man in the chair.
"My character is a little a part of the audience but also narrates, it's a musical and a comedy at the same time, I'm voicing over the musical and acting like I'm not in the play," he said.
"I naturally drifted towards drama since year 9 and have always been into performing.
"I'm looking forward to the show.
"I'm a little nervous but our director says if you're nervous it shows you care."
Tickets start from $20 and can be bought from scotsalbury.nsw.edu.au.
