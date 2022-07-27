Woman pleads not guilty to supplying illicit drugs, but admits to possess charges

A woman facing serious drug supply charges after a police raid on a North Albury house has denied the allegations.
Tammy Maree Payne made a brief appearance in Albury Local Court on Wednesday in connection with a police search of a Plover Street home a week ago.
During the search, on July 20, about 10am, police recovered quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and $2500 in cash.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan said Payne, 44, would be contesting charges related to allegations of illicit drug supply, but not drug possession.
"I take it," magistrate Sally McLaughlin then replied to Ms Straughan, "given the guilty plea to possession that the drug is not being contested?"
Ms Straughan said yes, that was the case.
Payne pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two charges of supplying a prohibited drug at greater than indictable but less than a commercial quantity, to a charge of having goods suspected of being stolen in or on her premises and to being an owner or occupier who knowingly allows it to be used as a drug premises.
However, she pleaded guilty to possessing one ecstasy tablet, to possessing 20.4 grams of methamphetamine and to possessing nine grams of cocaine.
Payne pleaded guilty also to a charge of unlawfully obtain goods suspected of being stolen, in connection to a bicycle.
All charges were adjourned to a later date to allow for the preparation of a brief of evidence.
Bail was extended for Payne, who initially was denied police bail.
Police dismantled more than 10 security cameras at the property during their raid.
