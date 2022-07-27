The Border Mail
North Albury woman makes brief appearance to say she will fight drug-den claims

By Albury Court
July 27 2022 - 8:30am
Woman pleads not guilty to supplying illicit drugs, but admits to possess charges

A woman facing serious drug supply charges after a police raid on a North Albury house has denied the allegations.

