Former Ovens and Murray League netballer Jacqui Newton has recommitted to Collingwood for another Suncorp Super Netball season.
The 25-year-old has been named in the Magpies' defensive line-up for 2023, in what will be her third season in black and white after making the switch from the Melbourne Vixens at the end of 2020.
Newton helped the 'Pies to a fourth place finish during their most recent campaign.
The former North Albury Hopper captained Victoria Fury to an Australian Netball League flag back in 2019 and claimed a Victorian Netball League premiership in 2018.
The talented defender was also a part of the Vixens' squad during their winning 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.
Newton became a Toni Wilson Medallist as a 17-year-old after claiming the honour in 2014 following a standout season.
She is one of 10 Collingwood players locked in for next year.
