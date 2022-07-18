The Border Mail
Jacqui Newton recommits to Collingwood for 2023 netball season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:31am
Jacqui Newton

Former Ovens and Murray League netballer Jacqui Newton has recommitted to Collingwood for another Suncorp Super Netball season.

