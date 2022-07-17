Albury Thunder's top five hopes were dealt a blow through complacency and a gutsy Southcity in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.
The home team snared its first win of the season with a stunning 34-16 upset of the top five outfit.
"I think the boys went there thinking we were going to win, we never completed our sets and had silly dropped ball, silly penalties, they wanted it more than we did," coach Robbie Byatt admitted.
Prop Reece Clegg , Sabastian Nelson and Ty Fletcher were Albury's best.
