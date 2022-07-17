The Bandits' domination of the NBL1 East women's competition continued on Saturday as the home side cruised to a 115-88 win against Newcastle.
Opals squad member Lauren Jackson led the charge with 34 points, with Unique Thompson (28 points), Ai Yamada (21 points) and Brodie Theodore (18 points) all adding double figures in front of a sell-out home crowd.
With Jackson and Thompson leading the conference as the top two points scorers, Yamada just outside the top 10 and Theodore inside the top 20, coach Matt Paps admitted it's a pleasing position to be in.
"It's a nice luxury that we've got four major scorers," Paps said.
"That's probably the first time where all four of them were firing in the one game.
"Everyone saw a bit of a glimpse of what the team can possibly do, which is exciting."
While the Bandits have only suffered two losses and currently sit three games clear of second placed Norths on the ladder, Paps says the side still has room for improvement heading into the remainder of the home and away season.
"For about 35 minutes we were great, but I was a little bit disappointed with our last five minutes of the game, we just kind of switched off," he said.
"To win a championship you have to be able to play well all the time.
"You don't want that lapse in a close game or a finals game and then you can't do anything about it because the season's over.
"We're just trying to keep getting better and play each moment as they come."
Amelia Hassett finished the game with eight points and two rebounds, while locals Casey Ardern and Tahli Smith both scored three points.
Young gun Bella Fielder is also impressing this season.
"A couple of weeks back in one of the road games she (Fielder) really proved herself," Paps said.
"I've been really happy with the way she's been progressing."
The Bandits were without Sarah Mellington.
With another two consecutive home games lined up for the Bandits, Paps hopes to see the continued support of border fans.
"It was another sell-out crowd which is awesome for the club and the community," he said.
"It's an exciting time to be around the Bandits and you probably don't want to miss out on the opportunity to see Lauren (Jackson) and Unique (Thompson) and these calibre of players in the one team."
The Bandits will now prepare to go head-to-head with the Maitland Mustangs for their second encounter this season.
