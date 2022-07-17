Holbrook coach Matt Sharp finally produced the ace card that he has had up his sleeve all season against Jindera on Saturday.
The Brookers unleashed John Mitchell against the Bulldogs in a massive boost to snapping a premiership drought stretching back to 2004.
Advertisement
Mitchell has missed the first two-thirds of the season with horse riding and family commitments.
The Brooker goal sneak is just as comfortable sitting on the back of a backing brumby as he is as slotting snags on the football field.
The prospect of a fit and firing Mitchell at Walbundrie during September would have Osborne coach Joel Mackie more than a tad nervous.
Mackie knows first-hand how damaging Mitchell can be.
The Tigers coach played in seven flags at the Albury sportsground and four alongside Mitchell.
Mitchell booted two goals against the Bulldogs in his sides comfortable 14.13 (97) to 9.9 (63) win.
In a further surprise, Sharp played reserves for the Brookers in his comeback from injury and only having played one match since round five.
Brookers assistant coach Andrew Mackinlay said he expected Mitchell alongside Murray Bushranger Ewan Mackinlay to wreak plenty of havoc at Walbundrie during September.
"Johnny has been training for the past few weeks and was a welcome addition because he makes a big difference to our side," Mackinlay said.
"As most people would agree, Johnny oozes class and boasts an impressive record after playing in four flags with Albury.
"It might have only been his first match back on the weekend but he showed why he is a class above.
"Obviously he is only going to get better with a few more matches under his belt.
"His football knowledge is also first-rate and he will be invaluable for our young group.
``We also expect to get Ewan back in the backend of the season and with his and Johnny's leg speed, you'd think they would thrive at Walbundrie."
Advertisement
ALSO IN SPORT
Jindera got first use of a strong breeze against the Brookers on Saturday but failed to capitalise after only managing one goal.
The Brookers didn't make the same mistake as they booted seven goals in the second term to open up a match-winning lead.
Brooker spearhead Luke Gestier booted five to prove to be the most damaging forward.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.