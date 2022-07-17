Tallangatta has brought Kiewa-Sandy Creek's undefeated run to an end following a four goal win against the Hawks on Saturday.
Goalers Liona Edwards and Hannah Dwyer stepped up for the victors in Tallangatta, but Hopper Anna Avery said it was a solid team effort by all.
"Consistency has been something we've been trying to work on and we had a much more consistent game," Avery said.
"Everyone contributed and did their job."
While the third placed Hoppers will take some confidence from being the only side to stun the reigning premiers, they aren't looking too far ahead.
"I guess we do take some confidence from it, but I think anything can happen from week to week," Avery said.
"I think you can turn up any week and any team can turn it on and we've found that in the last few weeks too.
"You can't read too much into it at this stage."
The Hawks were without goal attack Georgie Attree, while the Hoppers are still awaiting the return of Erika O'Connell from a knee injury.
"We're hoping to get her back soon," Avery said.
She admitted like all clubs this season, the Hoppers have had to rely on the club's depth at times.
"We've had lots of B-grade girls come up and play," she said.
In other games, Chiltern stunned Yackandandah 53-48, Thurgoona defeated Barnawartha 56-41, Mitta United outran Beechworth 55-27, the Bombers downed the Lions 69-34 and the Saints were too good for the Cats 41-22.
