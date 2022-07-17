The Border Mail
Tallangatta upsets Kiewa-Sandy Creek to break Hawks' winning streak

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 17 2022
DETERMINED: Tallangatta goal shooter Liona Edwards was among the best players for the Hoppers during the side's win against Kiewa-Sandy Creek at home on Saturday.

Tallangatta has brought Kiewa-Sandy Creek's undefeated run to an end following a four goal win against the Hawks on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

