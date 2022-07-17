Osborne found its strength after the league's bye round to take down Lockhart by 13 goals on Saturday.
Georgia O'Connell was best on court for her efforts in controlling the centre and was well supported by Gabby O'Connell in wing attack.
"It was great to see the link between the mids and the shooters," Tigers' coach Sally Hunter said.
"Historically over the last two years, our team coming off a bye isn't always crash hot, but we know that.
"It's always great to get back on court."
The Tigers now have a top of the table clash against Jindera next round.
"They're tough and they have a really strong and experienced defensive end," Hunter said.
"I think the last time we played them we might have been missing a player, so I'll be looking forward to seeing how we go up against them again."
Howlong, Billabong Crows, Jindera, Culcairn and Murray Magpies were also round 13 winners.
