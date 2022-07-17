The Border Mail
Osborne prove too strong for Lockhart in Hume League netball clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 17 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:11am
Osborne's Gabby O'Connell

Osborne found its strength after the league's bye round to take down Lockhart by 13 goals on Saturday.

