Albury Thunder plays out a 26-all draw with Gundagai in Group Nine

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:33am, first published 6:28am
WHAT A PASS: Albury Thunder's Lachie Curtain-Marlowe scores his team's first try after a superb long ball from halfback Jack Mallinson. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury Thunder ended Gundagai's winning streak, but couldn't post the upset of the season in a crackerjack 26-all draw in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.

