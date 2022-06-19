Corowa-Rutherglen is adapting to the absence of injured star midcourter Olivia Sinclair, with a new combination forming on court.
Toni Lind and Brooke Bice teamed up together for the first time in the Roos' 60-32 win against Myrtleford at McNamara Reserve on Saturday, with Madi O'Keefe also stepping up from the club's B-grade.
"Obviously she (Sinclair) is a huge loss and we feel a lot of love for her," Roos' coach Georgie Bruce said.
"We're grieving for her in what could have been a sensational season for her as an individual player.
"We're really lucky at Corowa that we've got depth and we've been able to give another player the opportunity to come up and play.
"We hadn't had our other two midcourters playing at the same time as we had them rotating through centre."
O'Keefe had played three games in A-grade this season before getting the official call-up following Sinclair's season ending Achilles injury.
"When one door closes another opens," Bruce said.
"It's a good reward for her (O'Keefe) to get that opportunity after being at the club for three years."
Roos' defender Sophie Hanrahan was sensational during the clash, while fellow defender Jen Barrett also applied pressure to the Saints' attack end.
Grace Senior rounded out the Roos' best, shooting 41 goals.
Rhiannon McIlroy, Saige Broz and Tina Way were the best for the Saints, with Rebecca Piazza shooting 21 goals and Sally Botter finishing the day with 11.
In other Ovens and Murray League netball clashes on the weekend, Yarrawonga got the better of Wangaratta by 10 goals J.C Lowe Oval.
Madeleine Allen put forward a strong performance in the Pigeons' goal circle with 18 goals and was well assisted by defender Kylie Leslie.
Bridget Cassar and Sarah Senini both shot 16 goals each, while Georgia Clark lead the way for the Magpies with 27 goals.
Leah Jenvey, Kate Dean and Issy Byrne worked tirelessly on court for the visitors.
Lavington was too strong for Wodonga Raiders in a 55-33 display at the Lavington Sports Ground.
Emily Stewart, Maddi Lloyd and Steph Clancy were the best for the victors while Molly Goldsworthy and Maggie St John put up a good fight for the Raiders.
Albury held on to account for Wangaratta Rovers by 12 goals, with playing coach Skye Hillier leading by example. Jenna McLeod was the best for the Rovers.
North Albury downed Wodonga by 17 goals at Martin Park, with strong displays by Hoppers' Emily Browne and Bulldogs' Aleisha Coyle.
