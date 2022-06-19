Finals bound Beechworth was forced to dig deep to notch a 26-point win over a plucky Thurgoona at Thurgoona on Saturday.
While the Bushrangers look assured of a finals berth, the seventh-placed Bulldogs were desperate for a top-five scalp to keep their finals aspirations alive.
After a slow start, the home side sprung to life in the second term to pile on four goals to one and take a handy eight point buffer into the main break.
Callum Dunstan, Jack Muldoon and Brad Spurr were all prominent for the Bulldogs.
But the Bushrangers' class proved telling as the match wore on as they rallied in the second-half to eventually win 15.5 (95) to 10.9 (69).
The versatile Kayde Surrey alongside Brent Ryan and Angus Parker led the fightback for the visitors.
Surrey who predominantly plays in defence, relished a switch into attack to boot seven goals and claim best-on-ground honours after the dominant display.
