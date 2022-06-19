The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Bailey Frauenfelder kicks four goals in starring display against Pies

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 19 2022 - 1:40am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOU BEAUTY Pigeon Bailey Frauenfelder (left) celebrates with Jess Koopman after kicking his finest goal of the match late against Wangaratta. Picture: MARK JESSER

Yarrawonga's classy Bailey Frauenfelder admits he's battling inconsistency after playing a leading role in the convincing 28-point upset of leaders Wangaratta on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.