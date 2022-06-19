Yarrawonga's classy Bailey Frauenfelder admits he's battling inconsistency after playing a leading role in the convincing 28-point upset of leaders Wangaratta on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The crafty forward kicked four goals, including two in the first four minutes from a similar spot.
The 22-year-old can be brilliant, like he was against the Pies, but like some young players can float out of the game for long periods.
"Yeah, I'm just really trying to be consistent, picked up at the start of the year, then dropped off a bit, but I felt like I got back on track last week and then got on the end of a few today (Saturday)," he suggested.
Frauenfelder has always had the knack of being in the right spot and when gun on-ballers Harry Wheeler and Michael Gibbons had quick clearances from the centre, the youngster was in front of his opponent to take advantage.
He nailed the two shots from 50m and then kicked a lovely running goal from 40m early in the third, squeezing between opponents, but he kept his best until last.
Frauenfelder had the ball near the boundary 15m from goal and was blocked in, but sprinted around his opponent and kicked the ball on his left, despite being bumped and knocked to the ground, to jump up and watch it sail through.
"He's done everything right Basil, he's as fit as he's ever been, half-forward can be such a hard position, we just try to minimise the gap (between his best and worst)," coach Mark Whiley reasoned.
