The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bernard Gaffney rejects claims of squandering money and budget allocation bias

TH
By Ted Howes
June 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney said there was "not a cent" of ratepayers' money funneled into bike trails in the latest budget.

INDIGO Shire's mayor has hit back at claims the council is squandering ratepayers' money on bike trails.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.