Wangaratta Rivers pip Albury by a point in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 19 2022 - 12:34am, first published June 18 2022 - 11:07pm
Raven Jolliffe has been outstanding for the Hawks and he produced another blinder in the riveting one-point win over Albury on Saturday.

Wangaratta Rovers snapped a seven-year losing streak against Albury, but more importantly remained in the hunt to knock off their nemesis for the top three in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

