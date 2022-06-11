Albury debutant Connor O'Sullivan impressed in his senior debut on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Tigers overcame a gritty first half from Wodonga to post a 13.6 (84) to 5.11 (41) away win.
O'Sullivan, who kicked nine goals against Lavington in an under 18s match last month, worked his way into the match, particularly in the second half.
The Bulldogs trailed by only five points at half-time, but couldn't hold the Tigers, who blasted nine goals to two after the break.
Jacob Conlan continued his strong season by adding another four goals, starring in the second half.
Riley Bice and Jake Page chipped in with two majors apiece.
While Conlan was terrific, co-coach Anthony Miles also excelled in the midfield, clocking up the possessions and using the ball well to set up a number of attacking raids.
Brayden O'Hara also excelled, Michael Duncan returned in style from a week off, while Conlan's younger brother Lucas and Fletcher Carroll also performed.
Josh Clayton was outstanding for the Bulldogs and how they would have loved his class the previous week after falling by three points and out of finals contention against Corowa-Rutherglen.
Fellow profile player Angus Baker was also excellent across half-back, while Sam Jewell and on-baller Josh Mathey also impressed.
Eighth-placed Wodonga will now host North Albury in round 10 to complete all teams meeting each other once, while third-placed Albury faces a crackerjack clash away to Wangaratta Rovers (sixth).
