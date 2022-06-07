The Border Mail
Truck slides off Hume in same spot as ambulance rollover at Table Top

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:27am
OFFLINE: The white Mercedes Benz truck became stuck on the side of the Hume Highway at Table Top on Tuesday, in an almost identical spot to an amublance that slid and rolled on Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

A section of the Hume Highway at Table Top is proving dangerous for drivers, with multiple crashes at the site.

