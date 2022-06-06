The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Safety call after one killed, two fighting for life, paramedics hurt

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: The ambulance rollover was one of three serious crashes in the region on Saturday. Police on both sides of the border are preparing for road safety operations for the coming long weekend. Picture: ASH SMITH

Police are pleading for caution following a devastating weekend on the roads that left a woman dead, two people fighting for life and an ambulance crew in hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.