Urban blemish at central Wodonga fetches way above its projected worth

By Ted Howes
Updated June 4 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
Bidders interested in the prime location rather than the dilapidated building raised the stakes for this central Wodonga block. Picture: ASH SMITH

THE adage of snapping up a cheap deal by buying the biggest eyesore on the block didn't ring true in central Wodonga on Saturday morning when a ramshackle home sold well above expectations for $675,000.

Local News

