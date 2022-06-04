THE adage of snapping up a cheap deal by buying the biggest eyesore on the block didn't ring true in central Wodonga on Saturday morning when a ramshackle home sold well above expectations for $675,000.
Agent Clinton Harvey said the rundown property at 10 Havelock Street would have attracted both developers and people seeking a place in the middle of town to build a large home.
He said the house had no heritage value and was not worth spending any money on except to pay a bulldozer driver to demolish it.
"The house needs knocking down," Mr Harvey said.
"It wasn't worth renovating but the block it sits on is in a great location."
Mr Harvey said the cost of knocking down the structure on the 895-square-metre block was estimated at $30,000.
"The buyers were locals and I'm not sure if they want to put a couple of townhouses on it or build a home and use part of it as a home office," he said.
"There's plenty of space to build. It would have been very attractive to a developer given the space to build some nice townhouses.
"it was an exceptional result for central Wodonga - it was well above expectations. When we were quoting about $500,000 to $550,000, to get $675,000 is absolutely exceptional."
Meanwhile, over the Murray at 424 Wilson Street, Albury, a semi-detached Victorian residence sold under the hammer for "mid-$600,000s".
Agent Jack Stean said the 1920s residence featured polished timber floors throughout, high ceilings, a private courtyard, and rear lane access.
The two-bedroom home has an open plan living area, a newly renovated kitchen, a rear courtyard and is midway between Dean Street and Harris Farm Markets.
At Thurgoona, a four-bedrom, two-bathrom home at 34 Finlay Road passed in at auction with the sale being negotiated late yesterday afternoon.
The 4,853 square metre property has established gardens, an in-ground pool and spa, and the living area has a combustion fireplace.
A shed on the property has room for four cars and space for an office.
Mr Stean would not disclose the exact price but said a five-bedroom, four-bathroom Lavington house at 32 Janette Court sold for more than $1 million.
The home, with an open fireplace has an undercover alfresco area looking out to a landscaped back yard with an inground swimming pool.
The two-storey brick building has a double garage with a workshop, air-conditioned home office or sixth bedroom, and ducted heating.
Mr Stean said a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at Rivergum Drive in East Albury sold before auction for mid-$800,000s.
