A magistrate is keen for a North East double murder case to progress through the legal system.
Gregory Stuart Lynn faced the Sale Magistrates Court on a video link from custody on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old pilot was charged on November 25 last year with murdering Carol Clay and Russell Hill following a lengthy investigation.
The murders allegedly took place at Wonnangatta on March 20, 2020.
Lynn sat quietly, wearing a blue shirt and thick rimmed glasses, during Tuesday's matter before magistrate Tim Walsh.
The court heard a digital brief of evidence had been served, which Lynn was unable to access from custody.
The prosecution and defence both said a 12-week adjournment was sought.
The court heard there were a number of transcripts and exhibits in the matter which would take eight to 10 weeks to provide to the defence in paper form.
Mr Walsh noted a 12-week adjournment was sought.
"Given that's when the prosecution propose to have the material available, is that going to be long enough Mr McLennan?" the magistrate asked.
Lynn's defence lawyer Chris McLennan agreed it would be enough time.
Mr Walsh said he would expect a form 32, which typically lists witnesses and other information, to be lodged.
"There's no application for bail," he said.
"We need to get this matter moving."
Mr McLennan said he understood.
Lynn did not speak during the matter, which lasted about five minutes, except to say he could hear the proceedings.
The case, watched by a large number of journalists, will return to court on August 23 for committal mention.
