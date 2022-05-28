The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Debutante balls still a meaningful milestone for Border teenagers

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FANCY FOOTWORK: St Paul's College Walla Year 12 students line up for debutante training with Albury dance teacher Glen Strauss once a week over 10 weeks. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

IT'S a chilly Tuesday evening and teenagers are being put through their paces at St Paul's College school hall on the outskirts of Walla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.