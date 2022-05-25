HAVING seen tourism numbers plummet with COVID restrictions, Albury Council is hoping a surreal show will bolster visitors in the winter school holidays.
The city's botanic gardens is set to be recast for Aurora Luna Light Journey, a sound and light spectacular to run from June 24 to July 16.
Entry fees will be charged for the display which is being curated by Sydney company Laservision, which has held similar shows in other city's parks.
The firm's director of marketing Matthew Tuey said Laservision approached the council with a proposal and work on the show had been unfolding for the past two months.
"We're going to transform the park using all of our entertainment technology such as holograms and digital lighting effects to put on an amazing show for people," Mr Tuey said.
"We call it our luna light show and this is specially built for Albury, we do shows that are unique to different areas, and this is called Aurora and it's bit more whimsical and imaginative than others."
"Every location and venue is different, the botanic gardens offers good positions to hide the technology so you can feel the magic," Mr Tuey said.
Aurora will run from 6pm to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 6pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Mr Tuey is confident it will be a success.
"These are extremely popular shows, when we did Bendigo it went for under three weeks and it was sold out every single night and we expect the same for Albury," he said.
Being an evening event, it is expected to bolster overnight stays in the city.
The savaging of the tourism sector over the past two years due to COVID is reflected in the 2021 Albury Wodonga Visitor Economy Trends released this week by the council.
It showed domestic overnight visitor stays tallied 301,000 in 2020 and 388,000 last year, compared to 836,000 in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic unfolded.
Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed the production as a boost to tourism and ground breaking for the city.
"We're excited to partner with Laservision to bring Aurora to the heart of the Albury CBD," Cr King said.
"What a great opportunity to get out and about on a winter's evening and be dazzled by a light spectacular like we've never seen before."
It follows the Gardenesque festival and music events in the gardens staged by the council to attract locals and visitors.
