A funeral for Corowa man David Kiefel will be held at Corowa RSL Club on Friday, June 3.
Mr Kiefel, who died after a long battle with Japanese encephalitis, has been remembered by family and friends as a generous and selfless man.
"Many do not know that David had great empathy for the homeless," his wife Jackie Monk wrote in a tribute to her late husband.
"His mother Beryl made up food parcels for the drifters through the Hicks family farm at Lowesdale NSW during the Great Depression."
Mr Kiefel helped many obtain shelter, accommodation, food, access medical and social services, and attended Court and Corrections with them.
He also helped people with their pets and paid for veterinary care.
Ms Monk has encouraged donations of foodstuffs for people and pets to the Amaranth Foundation's Corowa Food Bowl located at Corowa Railway Station.
A private service will be held at St Andrews Corowa at a later date.
