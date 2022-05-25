The Border Mail
Corowa community to celebrate the life of David Kiefel at RSL Club

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
May 25 2022 - 7:00am
VALE: David Kiefel will be celebrated at Corowa RSL Club on Friday, June 3. Picture: FACEBOOK

A funeral for Corowa man David Kiefel will be held at Corowa RSL Club on Friday, June 3.

