Budget airline calls for legends, larrikins, personalities on Border

A low-cost airline, which will run a flight path from Albury to Sunshine Coast later this year, has created a competition to find a local legend to promote the Border as a tourism destination.
Bonza is planning to crown one passionate person as the 'Bonza Local Legend' and have them join a group of 16 other legends - one from each destination on Bonza's route map.
Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said the airline wanted to attract passengers from all walks of life.
"That's why we're calling on locals to share their travel tips and in turn, help fellow Aussies explore their own backyard," she said.
"If you're a legend, larrikin, personality about town - come forward.
"We're looking for big hearts, welcoming arms and people who aren't shy to give it a go and promote their slice of Allstralia."
Albury-Wodonga residents are encouraged to upload a 30 second or less video to Facebook or Instagram to show fellow Aussies why they should visit on holiday and to tag @FlyBonza with #BonzaLocalLegends.
The Border legend would win free VIP flights on the first-ever flight from Albury to the Sunshine Coast, with three friends or family members and would feature in upcoming video content promoting the Albury to Sunshine Coast path.
The Albury to Sunshine Coast flights were initially due to start midway through 2022, but are now expected to begin operation from September, subject to regulatory approvals.
Albury Airport team leader operations Nick Politis said the community was excitedly waiting for the new service.
"We look forward to being one of the first flight destinations and connecting the Sunshine Coast community from the beach to our picturesque Riverina," he said.
The competition closes in June. Terms and conditions can be found here.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
