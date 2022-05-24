The Border Mail
Bonza closer to flight start with search for Albury-Wodonga legend

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 24 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:39pm
Budget airline calls for legends, larrikins, personalities on Border

A low-cost airline, which will run a flight path from Albury to Sunshine Coast later this year, has created a competition to find a local legend to promote the Border as a tourism destination.

