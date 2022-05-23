The Border Mail
Indie-pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark navigates See You Somewhere Australia Tour 2022

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 23 2022 - 5:20pm
ON SONG: Australian indie-pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark will perform two shows at Albury Entertainment Centre and one at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre as part of her whopping national tour.

INDIE-POP singer-songwriter Amy Shark will be here, there and everywhere as she navigates a whopping national tour.

