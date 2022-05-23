INDIE-POP singer-songwriter Amy Shark will be here, there and everywhere as she navigates a whopping national tour.
Ahead of her 60-date See You Somewhere Australia Tour 2022, Shark could not wait to hit the road with her band after a tumultuous time for the entertainment industry owing to the global pandemic.
"I've got a great band and a great crew," she said.
"But I can just see me: I'm not vegan, I do like to drink and I do eat Maccas, so I'm going to need to be strict this time.
"I might have to use this tour as a bit of a health kick!"
Shark will perform at Albury Entertainment Centre on July 9 and 10 and Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on July 12. She added a second Albury show when the July 9 gig sold out within days.
Having previously said that home was where her washing machine was, Shark now had a Sydney base and a second washing machine to boot.
"But home is always going to be the Gold Coast because it's where my nan is and also my main washing machine!" Shark said.
Shark said she bided her time throughout the pandemic, which halted the live music industry.
"I had just been working in Nashville and I had all of this music I was so pumped for and wanted to share; it was a weird time for everyone," she said.
"It was really hard to digest but once I got my head around it, I did enjoy it.
"It wakes you up to so many things; it gave me time to reflect and appreciate things more.
"I usually write when I'm travelling; being in a weird hotel room is what usually triggers my writing. I definitely struggled being at home, I had to make pockets of time in the day to write."
Shark steered clear of sourdough bread making but worked on her baking game.
"I fell into the banana bread trap; I was adding chocolate chips," Shark said.
"I used to think banana bread was healthy but then you put an inch of butter on it!"
After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Shark's six-times platinum single Adore put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable emerging songwriters.
It was followed by APRA Awards Song Of The Year, six-times platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, I Said Hi, and the 2019 three-times platinum single Mess Her Up.
The national tour kicked off at Bunbury on May 19 and ends at Cairns on August 29.
Tickets: amyshark.com.
