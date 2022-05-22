Eight Border residents received a standing ovation for their performances last night, where they told their stories about living with a disability
Albury resident Rai Wilson, who shared his story in a question and answer spoken performance, said wanted others to know people with disabilities were capable and every individual's capabilities were different, especially in regards to applying for jobs.
"Since we say we have a disability, make them aware of our disability, they (employers) treat us with caution tape around us, saying what can go wrong, not thinking what we're capable of," he said.
"People just need to be more open minded because there's been scientists in the past that have a disability and invented a lot of stuff, like Albert Einstein," he said.
"Elon Musk has Aspergers and he's invented a lot of stuff, I don't know why people believe we're just stupid."
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
