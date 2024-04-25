Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 27-28

Beginning his career as the legendary Jimmy Giggle on the award-winning ABC Kid's TV series, Giggle and Hoot, Jimmy Rees spent a decade as the face of the iconic series, notching up daily airtime on the ABC, sell-out live performances and an iTunes No.1 Christmas album. It wasn't until the global pandemic that Rees really solidified his personal re-invention, leaving Jimmy Giggle in the rear-view mirror. In the COVID years, Rees' content resonated around the world with hundreds of millions of views across his social media channels. He was a viral sensation in the truest sense with his quick-witted comedy sketches drawing massive audiences, from adoring kids to like-minded adults. Patrons or this show must be 16 years-plus. Show runs for one hour and 15 minutes.
The Beautiful Bogan Marc Ryan has a story to tell, and he especially wants everyone in the North East to listen up. Wodonga-based not-for-profit organisation Junction Support Services has teamed with Ryan to help break down mental health stigma. Using his unique, hilarious style of humour, Ryan entertains and engages with his life stories. Whether talking at a small country church hall or Australia's biggest arts festival, Ryan is not afraid to open up about his lived experience of PTSD, depression and anxiety if it can help another person. With a decade of stand-up comedy experience behind him, performing alongside Adam Hills, Wil Anderson and Fiona O'Laughlin, Ryan will give Border audiences a taste of what makes his shows such a hit at Adelaide Fringe year after year. Ryan will also take his show to Wodonga TAFE at The Valleys Restaurant on Monday, April 29, at 4pm. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/host/junction-support-services
Discover the beauty and versatility of one of Australia's most celebrated wines. With the release of the 2020 vintage, De Bortoili is entering the fifth decade of Noble One. To celebrate this milestone it is offering a special masterclass. Sample some historic vintages from 1995, 2006, 2013, 2020 and the unique Black Noble. Each vintage will be complemented by a savoury or sweet treat. Bookings essential: debortolituileries.rezdy.com/557977/noble-one-wine-tasting-experience
Come and experience an evening of original music with this five-piece Border band in the cosy Two Fingers Bar. Entry is free but come early as space is limited.
Crafters and makers, wind up your weekend with an informal meet-up. Do you knit, stitch, crochet, scrapbook, quilt, journal ... or something else? This monthly group for creatives of all abilities invites people to come craft together. Meet some new crafty friends while enjoying a cuppa and a chat. Bring along your work in progress or even show off completed projects.
The April Creatives of Wangaratta and Surrounds (COWS) market will showcase 21 stalls of artists, makers, artisans and small business owners from throughout the North East. This indoor market will appeal to the whole family regardless of the weather. Support the local makers and tick off your Mother's Day shopping to boot!
The Melbourne-based internationally acclaimed The Beatlez Tribute Show will rock Mulwala. Re-live all the classics from the early Beatlemania days including Please Please Me, A Hard Day's Night, Help and Nowhere Man. The second half of the show sees the Beatlez embark on a magical, fun-filled trip back to the 1960s, wearing their bright and colourful Sergeant Pepper's costumes. Sing along with hits like: Let It Be, Hey Jude, Something, Octopus's Garden and Sgt Pepper's. Special care and attention to detail goes into replicating the exact look and sound of the Fab Four; from their authentic guitars, amplifiers and drums to the costume sets and layered harmonies of some of the most iconic Beatles ballads.
Join this in-person event at the Almar Farm where they explore the transformative power of sonic neural breathwork. Immerse yourself in the serene surroundings of their bush haven and let the tailored soundscape guide you into a deep state of relaxation, rejuvenation and healing. During this event practice specific circular breathing techniques that activate your neural pathways and promote a sense of calmness and clarity. Through the power of sound, tap into the depths of your consciousness, allowing you to release stress, tension and trauma. Whether you are a beginner or experienced in breathwork, this event is suitable for all. Bookings: eventbrite.com.au/e/sonic-neural-breathwork-at-the-almar-farm-tickets-884035823947
Hosted by Indigo FM and Revolve Records, the Chiltern Record, CD and Collectables Fair is happening over two days. There will be a wide range of CDs, DVDs, vinyl and collectables on offer. Inquiries: 0410 774 773.
The National Museum has 315 convict tokens in its collection. They represent an enduring connection between the convicts and those they left behind. Often, they were a final farewell. Convicts' lives are well documented by official government records but the tokens record emotional responses to an uncertain future. Although tiny, they are a powerful link to Australia's convict past. A selection of convict tokens from the National Museum's collection is now on tour at Sir Edward "Weary" Dunlop Learning Centre, 2 Fawckner Drive, Benalla.
