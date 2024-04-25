The Border Mail
Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 27-28

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 25 2024 - 12:00pm
In the COVID years, Jimmy Rees' content resonated around the world with hundreds of millions of views across his social media channels. Picture supplied
In the COVID years, Jimmy Rees' content resonated around the world with hundreds of millions of views across his social media channels. Picture supplied

LAUGH UP

Jimmy Rees: Let's Get Regional, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, April 27, 6pm and 8.45pm

Beginning his career as the legendary Jimmy Giggle on the award-winning ABC Kid's TV series, Giggle and Hoot, Jimmy Rees spent a decade as the face of the iconic series, notching up daily airtime on the ABC, sell-out live performances and an iTunes No.1 Christmas album. It wasn't until the global pandemic that Rees really solidified his personal re-invention, leaving Jimmy Giggle in the rear-view mirror. In the COVID years, Rees' content resonated around the world with hundreds of millions of views across his social media channels. He was a viral sensation in the truest sense with his quick-witted comedy sketches drawing massive audiences, from adoring kids to like-minded adults. Patrons or this show must be 16 years-plus. Show runs for one hour and 15 minutes.

Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

