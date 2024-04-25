Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 27-28

The Beautiful Bogan Marc Ryan has a story to tell, and he especially wants everyone in the North East to listen up. Wodonga-based not-for-profit organisation Junction Support Services has teamed with Ryan to help break down mental health stigma. Using his unique, hilarious style of humour, Ryan entertains and engages with his life stories. Whether talking at a small country church hall or Australia's biggest arts festival, Ryan is not afraid to open up about his lived experience of PTSD, depression and anxiety if it can help another person. With a decade of stand-up comedy experience behind him, performing alongside Adam Hills, Wil Anderson and Fiona O'Laughlin, Ryan will give Border audiences a taste of what makes his shows such a hit at Adelaide Fringe year after year. Ryan will also take his show to Wodonga TAFE at The Valleys Restaurant on Monday, April 29, at 4pm. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/host/junction-support-services