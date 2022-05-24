ASPIRING writers, performance artists and musicians will have a chance to showcase their talents out in the open at this year's Write Around the Murray festival.
For the past two years the festival was stifled by limitations caused by the COVID pandemic, with many features happening only online, but event director Anne-Maree Ellis said this year's festival to be held in September would be out there.
"It's an opportunity for writers to interact with established authors and get their stories told and share insights and ideas," Ms Ellis said.
Ms Ellis said the WAM Schools Program was being inundated with bookings from throughout the Border region and outerlying areas.
"We're thrilled to be welcoming students back to the LibraryMuseum," she said.
This year's program features Children's Laureate Gabrielle Wang, Slam Poet - Huda the Goddess, Wiradjuri storyteller Ruth Davys, authors Zana Fraillion, Gary Lonesborough, Eliza Henry-Jones and Aimee Chan, and screenwriter Keir Wilkins.
"The writing competitions give writers something to aim for and an opportunity to hone their skills and engage as part of the writing community. Whether you're an aspiring or experienced writer, now's your chance to get creative with your storytelling skills," Ms Ellis said.
Details are available at www.writearoundthemurray.org.au.
