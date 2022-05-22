FOUR Border women have teamed up to form a mothers group like no other for those suffering with their mental health and prenatal depression.
The Sad Mums Club was created for women facing challenges surrounding parenthood.
Advertisement
Mother-of-one Gretchen Prowse took to social media late last year, during Prenatal Mental Health Week, with the idea of a connection group.
Ms Prowse was overwhelmed by the response of others who shared the same experience.
"So many people messaged me and said they felt the same way." she said.
"The support around mental health for mums wasn't there and clearly still isn't there for a huge amount of women in the area.
"We wanted to do something different, to support others and not just a mothers play group, we wanted women to feel they are validated and heard. We want to give mums a chance and an opportunity to have a night off."
The club's Facebook group has more than 500 women on board, including lawyers, teachers, nurses, small business owners and others from all backgrounds and walks of life.
Members want to also raise awareness in the community through monthly events, with the hope experts in the mental health sector will come forward and offer advice.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Co-creator of the group Monika Chahda is one of the few who didn't go through prenatal depression, though she wanted to offer another perspective. The mum-of-three intends to address some women's guilt in having a night off from "mum-life".
"Even though I haven't had depression, it's still hard work," she said. "This group isn't just for mums who are experiencing depression. It's for anyone to escape being a mum for one night.
"I notice a big difference in myself and my parenting after the events."
Mother of twins, Jordyn Burles, was diagnosed with Hyperemesis gravidarum early in her pregnancy.
She said she had convinced herself the reason she felt so off was because of the severe sickness.
"Four months postpartum, I was not coping at all, I was crying every day and not leaving my house, I just felt so lost, I thought to myself, how dare I feel like this. I have two healthy babies, and I thought this must be normal," she said.
"I was sent to the pep program by my health nurse (parental emotional health program) to get some help and was referred to see a psychiatrist and get medicated. I remember feeling, 'why is everyone else nailing this and I am not?'.
"There is so much stigma with mothers suffering around mental health.
Advertisement
"When I saw Gretchen's post on Facebook, I thought, oh my God, there's someone else out there the same as me."
Mother of one and pregnant with her second, Stacey Burt said the group was about being surrounded by like-minded women in a judgement-free environment.
"We want to give mums a chance, especially new mums, an opportunity to have a night off. We are all in the same boat," she said.
"It's my favourite realisation that not everyone has it together."
Owner of Public House Jodie Tiernan said parenting was not "joy and happiness all the time, it's bloody hard. But it's a wonderful thing that women can come together."
The next free event featuring games and guest speakers will be at Public House on Thursday at 7pm, food and drinks at venue price.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.